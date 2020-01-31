Humboldt man sentenced to 15 years on gun charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jermone Lavell McBride, 39, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says McBride was stopped by an undercover agent on U.S. 45 West driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone in December 2017.

The release says the agent noticed a bag containing marijuana hanging out of McBride’s pocket.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found a Lorcin .380-caliber pistol, nearly $500 in cash and 15 bags of marijuana, according to the release.

McBride has previous convictions in Kentucky for charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, the release says.

McBride was sentenced to serve four years of supervised release, in addition to his 15 year sentence.