Jackson, Madison Co. celebrate Do the Write Thing

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is the 13th year for the Do the Write Thing challenge in Jackson and Madison County.

City leaders, teachers and students were at Jackson City Hall to celebrate the kick off Friday morning.

“Violence in our Jackson community is impacting our children. Our children have trauma experience that come out in the academic success,” Dr. Teresa McSweeney, principal at Rose Hill School, said.

The Do the Write Thing challenge gives middle school students the chance to write and talk about youth violence in our community and ways they think it can be changed for the better.

They kicked off the event with a prayer and a quick description of the challenge.

Then former student ambassadors with the Do the Write Thing campaign got up and talked about their experiences with the program.

Laila Houston was a student ambassador in 2018, and she got the chance to go to Washington D.C. with Do the Write Thing.

“As soon as I got to Washington D.C., me and my mom headed straight to the Lincoln Memorial. I found out the statue of Lincoln is much bigger than I expected,” Houston said.

Bansi Govin, a student ambassador from 2017, talked about how her experience in middle school prepared her for the March For Our Lives campaign in 2017.

“We joined the students from our local schools and other schools around the country in a peaceful 17 minute walkout to honor the victims of the Florida shooting,” Govin said.

Since the program started in Jackson, more than 10,000 students have accepted the challenge and submitted an essay.

The last day to turn in your packets is March 20.