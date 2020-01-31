K-Apparel recalls TINFL children’s pants

It may be time to check your child’s closet.

K-Apparel has announced a recall for its children’s lounge pants because they fail to meet the flammability standard.

The recall includes 100 percent cotton pajama pants sold in several different colors under the brand name “TINFL.”

They were sold online through Amazon.

If you have any of these pants, take them away from children and contact K-Apparel for a full refund.

K-Apparel can be contacted by email at mir2015@outlook.kr, with “Product Recall” in the subject line, as well as by phone at (800) 201-8734.