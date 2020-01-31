Madison Co. Fire Department opens new fire station

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department has opened a new building that could not only save your life, but also save you money.

Fire Station Number 18 opened Friday in east Madison County.

The new station, located on Law Road just off Interstate 40, will be manned by volunteer firefighters just like the other 17 stations across the county.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner says new station will allow residents to get medical help faster, but it could also lower your insurance rates.

“ISO, which controls the insurance for your homeowner’s insurance, states that if you don’t have a fire station within five road miles, then your insurance is a lot higher,” Turner said.

Turner said this new station could cut the costs of homeowner’s insurance for those living in the area by nearly in half.

If you live in the area and have insurance on your home, call your insurance company to see if your rate can be lowered.