Man arrested in alleged purse snatching investigations

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A Humboldt man is in custody after an investigation into multiple alleged thefts at the Walmart store in Union City.

Union City police say an individual stole, or attempted to steal, purses from customers in the store between January 26 and January 28.

Police say Jesse Scott was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the thefts.

Police are reminding citizens to be aware of their surroundings and never leave personal items unattended in public spaces.