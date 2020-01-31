Mugshots : Madison County : 01/30/20 – 01/31/20

1/18 Bradley Cowans Failure to appear

2/18 Angela M. Ramsey Failure to appear

3/18 Anita Marie Servin Failure to appear

4/18 Bruce E Jenkins Jr. Violation of community corrections



5/18 Corry Lurry Failure to appear

6/18 Deoslarae Johnson Failure to appear

7/18 Dnever Shamoi Shoplifting

8/18 John Louis Weddle Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/18 Lashundra Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/18 Miguel Ledesma-muniz Failure to appear

11/18 Marcus Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/18 Michael Smith Schedule VI drug violations



13/18 Omar Rivera-cruz Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/18 Payton Plunk Violation of community corrections

15/18 Randarius Long Harassment

16/18 Raymond Dance Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



17/18 Stacy Flores-estrada Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/18 William Case Violation of community corrections





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/31/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.