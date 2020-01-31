Mugshots : Madison County : 01/30/20 – 01/31/20 January 31, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Bradley Cowans Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Angela M. Ramsey Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Anita Marie Servin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Bruce E Jenkins Jr. Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Corry Lurry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Deoslarae Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Dnever Shamoi Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18John Louis Weddle Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Lashundra Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Miguel Ledesma-muniz Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Marcus Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Michael Smith Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Omar Rivera-cruz Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Payton Plunk Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Randarius Long Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Raymond Dance Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Stacy Flores-estrada Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18William Case Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/31/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest