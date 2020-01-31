Polaris and Bobcat recall vehicles

Polaris and Bobcat are recalling hundreds of utility vehicles due to collision and crash hazards.

Polaris has announced a recall for it’s Brutus and Pro XD Utility vehicles.

Bobcat is recalling it’s 2017-2018 3650 Utility vehicles.

The rear brake lines on the vehicles can reportedly become punctured causing the brakes to fail.

Polaris has received one report of the rear brake line rupturing while in use with the Brutus and eight reports of rear brake failure with the pro XD.

If you have one of these utility vehicles, stop using it and contact the vehicle’s company to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Polaris can be contacted at (800) 765-2747 or on there website. You can also see if your vehicle is included in any recalls here.

Bobcat can be contacted at (800) 743-4340 or on there website.