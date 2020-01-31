Sheriff’s Department asks for assistance in ID’ing vehicle

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in connection to a theft at a Henderson business.

Ring surveillance video shows a white, late 1990s to early 2000s, Ford pickup truck in the area, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 989-2787 or (731) 989-2449.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Department says a reward is being offered and all calls can remain anonymous.