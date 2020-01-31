Walmart donates checks to Jackson school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A big company presents a check to a local school.

The Walmart store in south Jackson gave $1,000 to North Side High School Friday, while the north store presented a check for $5,000 to the school as well.

Principal Jason Bridgeman says Walmart’s donation will make a big impact for their students.

“That’s going to go into our food pantry, so it’s going to help our students who may be food insecure, and it’s also going to help with personal hygiene for our students who may come to school and just need a little extra care,” Bridgeman said.

The school received a total of $6,000 from Walmart to help with those projects.