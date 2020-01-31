WBBJ Super Bowl Dip Recipes
Bacon Cheese Dip (Julia)
- 1 8 oz package of cream cheese
- 1 16 oz package of sour cream
- 1 large handful of cheddar cheese
- 1 large handful of bacon bits
- 1/2 cup green onion (chopped)
Stir everything together. Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes, or until middle of dish begins to bubble. Enjoy!
Cherry Cheesecake Dip (Brad)
- 1 8oz block of cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 jar marshmallow fluff (about 7.5oz)
- 1 8oz tub of Cool Whip, thawed
- 1 jar cherry pie filling (about 14.5oz)
- Graham crackers for serving
Mix together cream cheese and marshmallow fluff until smooth. Add in Cool Whip and combine well. Spread into a 2 quart dish or plate. Then spread on cherry pie filling. Serve with graham crackers.
Buffalo Chicken Dip (Jake)
- 1 8 oz package of cream cheese
- 2 chicken breasts, shredded
- 1 24 oz bottle ranch dressing
- 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot sauce
- 1 bag cheddar jack cheese
Heat in crock pot until warm all the way through.
Bean Dip (Kandace)
- 1 8 oz pkg cream cheese
- 1 can chili beans
- shredded cheese
Layer cream cheese, beans and shredded cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.
Pizza Dip (Melissa)
- 1 8 oz package of cream cheese
- 1/2 pack of italian dressing mix
- 2 cups of mozzarella
- 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese
- 16oz of sausage
- 1 jar of pizza sauce (about 13.5oz)
- 5oz mini pepperoni
Fry pepperoni to make crispy. Set aside. Wipe out pan.
Brown sausage in pan, then add pizza sauce. Set aside.
In a bowl, mix 1 cup of mozzarella, softened cream cheese, dressing mix, and parmesan with a mixer.
Oil up crock pot. Layer the cream cheese mixture, then add sausage mix. Top with rest of mozzarella and pepperoni. Set on low.