WBBJ Super Bowl Dip Recipes

Bacon Cheese Dip (Julia)

1 8 oz package of cream cheese

1 16 oz package of sour cream

1 large handful of cheddar cheese

1 large handful of bacon bits

1/2 cup green onion (chopped)

Stir everything together. Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes, or until middle of dish begins to bubble. Enjoy!

Cherry Cheesecake Dip (Brad)

1 8oz block of cream cheese, softened

1/2 jar marshmallow fluff (about 7.5oz)

1 8oz tub of Cool Whip, thawed

1 jar cherry pie filling (about 14.5oz)

Graham crackers for serving

Mix together cream cheese and marshmallow fluff until smooth. Add in Cool Whip and combine well. Spread into a 2 quart dish or plate. Then spread on cherry pie filling. Serve with graham crackers.

Buffalo Chicken Dip (Jake)

1 8 oz package of cream cheese

2 chicken breasts, shredded

1 24 oz bottle ranch dressing

1/2 cup Franks Red Hot sauce

1 bag cheddar jack cheese

Heat in crock pot until warm all the way through.

Bean Dip (Kandace)

1 8 oz pkg cream cheese

1 can chili beans

shredded cheese

Layer cream cheese, beans and shredded cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.

Pizza Dip (Melissa)

1 8 oz package of cream cheese

1/2 pack of italian dressing mix

2 cups of mozzarella

1/4 cup of parmesan cheese

16oz of sausage

1 jar of pizza sauce (about 13.5oz)

5oz mini pepperoni

Fry pepperoni to make crispy. Set aside. Wipe out pan.

Brown sausage in pan, then add pizza sauce. Set aside.

In a bowl, mix 1 cup of mozzarella, softened cream cheese, dressing mix, and parmesan with a mixer.

Oil up crock pot. Layer the cream cheese mixture, then add sausage mix. Top with rest of mozzarella and pepperoni. Set on low.