What to know ahead of March 3 primaries

JACKSON, Tenn. — The presidential election is still nine months away, but the primaries for the election are fast approaching.

Tennessee’s presidential primary elections will be held on March 3. Both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party will hold a primary vote in Tennessee.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett released the names of everyone who will be on the ballots in March.

For Republicans, they have a choice between incumbent President Donald Trump and two challengers: former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

Many state-level Republican parties have cancelled primaries in support of President Trump. Tennessee remains one of the few states still holding the primary election.

Republicans will also choose 14 delegates on the ballot, who will cast the vote for the nominee.

For Democrats, the list is much larger.

There are 16 names that will appear on the ballot, including all of the current frontrunners.

Democrats do not directly elect their delegates.

In order to vote in those primaries, you need to be registered by end of business hours on Monday, February 3.

Thankfully, registering now is easier than ever. You can actually register online through the GoVoteTN website.

To complete the process, you will need either a Tennessee driver’s license or an ID from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

It will ask you some questions, and when it’s completed, you’re ready to go.

If you are submitting the form in person, you can print it out at home and hand deliver it to your local county election commission.

If you need help finding it, you can go to Tennessee Secretary of State website and find it on the map. Be sure to bring your ID.

If you have changed addresses or if you intend to switch parties, you will also need to update your voter file by the same date.

If you would like to early vote in the primary election, the dates for that are February 12 to February 25.

For more information on when and where you can vote, contact the Madison County Election Commission at (731) 660-1796.