JPD investigates accidental shooting death of child

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a local gas station.

The incident happened at the Raceway gas station on South Highland Saturday afternoon, where police confirm a child died as a result of an accidental gun shot wound.

A witness says he saw the child’s father arguing with someone else, while the child was in the car.

The situation escalated, and then he heard a gun shot.

The witness says a child around 5 years old somehow got a hold of a weapon and shot himself.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects since it was an accident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police haven’t released the child’s name.