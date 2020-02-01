Song writers compete for chance to perform and Bluebird

JACKSON, Tenn.–Song writers compete for a chance to perform at a well known venue.

15 song writers performed at the Legends of Tennessee Music Museum in Jackson Saturday night.

Four qualifiers have the chance to perform their song at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in front of producers for the possibility of getting signed to a record label.

It’s all part of a state wide celebration of song writers.

“It’s more than just music. Music is the driving force that brings people to Tennessee. It’s the primary reason, other than to see your grandmother, to come to Tennessee,” John Reitzammer with new business development for the museum said.

The last week in February is ‘Tennessee Song Writers’ week.