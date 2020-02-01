THP investigates car accident, two air lifted to hospital

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck in Henderson County.

According to THP, the driver lost control while driving on 412 towards Lexington, and crossed over the median into westbound lanes, then into a line of trees on the side of the highway.

The car was 200 feet off the roadway.

Two people inside, including a child, were air lifted to a hospital for treatment.

Officials have not released the names of the victims in the accident, and their conditions are not known.

The accident is still under investigation.