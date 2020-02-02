Authorities confirm body of missing kayaker has been found

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – First responders came together Saturday night in the search for a missing kayaker. Madison County fire chief Eric Turner says they received the call around 8:45 Saturday night. The search lasted all night until Sunday afternoon.

Turner says two people were kayaking in Spring Creek Saturday after one of the kayaks overturned. One of the kayakers went missing after the incident. The other kayaker ran to find help.

“Two kayakers, one after they overturned their kayaks, one was able to make it out on foot, knock on a neighbors door here in the Spring Creek area and that’s what started the call,” said Turner.

Rescue crews searched on foot, by boat and even by air but Sunday afternoon, rescue workers found the body of the missing kayaker.

“Rescuers were able to locate the body of a missing kayaker in the Spring Creek area. The body was located in the water in the area where the kayak had overturned,” said Turner.

The name and cause of death is not being released at this time, as this remains as an ongoing investigation.