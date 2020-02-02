Football fans watch Super Bowl and support a local business

JACKSON, Tenn.–

West Tennessee football fans are ready for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs to go head to head in the Super Bowl.

Sunday at Hub City Brewery, seats were all filled with 49er fans.

Even Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd.

“Aye one and only 49ers,” said Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd.

In his team’s jersey Dodd and a few of his friends say they wanted to get out of the house to watch the game this year.

“We all helping businesses out, because a lot of people going home, but we want our local businesses to make it in our city,” said Dodd.

He also wants his team to make it.

Some people have victory dances, but Dodd said he has a victory run.

“Well every time my team scores I’m gonna run, but every time they don’t I’m going to holler,” said Dodd.

The San Francisco 49ers did not win, with a score of 31-20 the Kansas City Chiefs took home the championship.