Mild Days Ahead, Wet Weather Pattern Follows

Weather Update –11:28 p.m. – Sunday, February 2nd –

Sunday had lived up to it’s name with an amazing and sunny Spring-like day. We neared record temperatures with many spots seeing highs in the low 70s. Average highs this time of year are around 50 degrees so it was unseasonably warm, and will continue to be the next few days. Tonight’s lows with drop into the upper 40s, lower 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

High cirrus clouds moving in from the west will prevent us from seeing mostly sunny skies tomorrow. A warm, moist air mass will build in from the south, south west and will continue to keep us warm into mid-week. It will also trigger the chance for some warm air advection showers Monday night. All that is ahead of a cold front that will slowly trek across the Mid-South Tuesday into Wednesday.

During this time we will have the possibility of seeing some strong storms as the cold front slowly moves through. Parts of West Tennessee are under a marginal risk already. We will be monitoring for any changes, but the risk for anything significantly severe is low. Rainfall rates will also be significant, with periods of heavy rainfall and totals from 1-3″ by Tuesday through Thursday.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com