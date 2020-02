MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a missing kayaker that was found over the weekend has been identified.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner confirmed 28-year-old Tyler Osbourne, of Lexington, died after his kayak overturned Saturday near Spring Creek.

A second kayaker who was with Osbourne ran for help, Turner said.

First responders searched until Sunday afternoon, when Osbourne was found near where the kayak overturned.