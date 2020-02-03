JMCSS vote on Public-Private Partnership documents

JACKSON, Tenn.–Another meeting is called into session Monday evening to continue forward with building 2 new schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The renovation of Jackson Central-Merry High School and rebuilding Madison Academic Magnet High School.

“The authorization of some documents, that’s needed for the closing, for the Public Private idea in Madison and JCM,” said JMCSS Chairman Pete Johnson.

Johnson said Monday night’s meeting was anticipated to go quickly until a few board members had concerns about the documents.

“I guess the main concern was JCM being a renovation and an add on,” said Johnson.

Another concern was additional costs with Madison Academic that board members have not discussed, which include rent payments of about $24,000.

“After the construction of those buildings that will go away, ’cause Madison will be using facilities at Lambuth, University of Memphis, and Early College High will actually be using facilities at JCM,” said Johnson.

Board members voted 8-1 to authorize the documents needed to start the building project.

At the next meeting, board members will vote to approve the closing documents which will include the costs for the Public Private Partnership Project.

The school board will meet again February 13.