Mugshots : Madison County : 01/31/20 – 02/03/20

1/42 Ashia Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/42 Allison Grooms Failure to appear

3/42 Anglea Youngblood Violation of probation

4/42 Antoine Matthews Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/42 Artravis Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/42 Bakil Abashaer Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/42 Brian Eckford Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/42 Brittany Roberts Criminal impersonation



9/42 Charles Thompson Public intoxication

10/42 Chelsey Williamson DUI

11/42 Christopher Dixson Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/42 Destiny Person Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/42 Dylan McCawley Shoplifting, violation of probation

14/42 Eric Franklin Violation of probation

15/42 Fealisa Young Aggravated assault

16/42 James Love Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/42 James Ross DUI

18/42 Jaqueline Lightfoot Aggravated domestic assault

19/42 Jaquisha Carroll Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

20/42 Jarivs Clark Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



21/42 Jarvis Beard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on a revoked/suspended license

22/42 Jordan Boyles Violation of order of protection

23/42 Jordan Coleman Schedule VI drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence

24/42 Kathleen Brown Failure to appear



25/42 Kawaskia Fenner Schedule VI drug violations

26/42 Lawanda Tyus Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/42 Lee Minor Evading arrest

28/42 Levar Anderson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/42 Marland Reed Public intoxication

30/42 Matthew Philp Theft over $1,000

31/42 Oscar Walker False reports

32/42 Quincy Winkfield Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear



33/42 Randavious Deberry Criminal impersonation, violation of probation

34/42 Ricky Morris Violation of probation

35/42 Robert Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/42 Robert Todd Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/42 Scott Tuttle Contraband in a penal institution

38/42 Terrance Northern Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/42 Terrius Ross DUI

40/42 Tyler Long Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



41/42 Veronica Fuller DUI

42/42 William Maxwell Failure to appear





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.