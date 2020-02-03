Mugshots : Madison County : 01/31/20 – 02/03/20 February 3, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/42Ashia Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Allison Grooms Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Anglea Youngblood Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Antoine Matthews Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Artravis Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Bakil Abashaer Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Brian Eckford Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Brittany Roberts Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Charles Thompson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Chelsey Williamson DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Christopher Dixson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Destiny Person Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Dylan McCawley Shoplifting, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Eric Franklin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Fealisa Young Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42James Love Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42James Ross DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Jaqueline Lightfoot Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Jaquisha Carroll Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Jarivs Clark Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42Jarvis Beard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on a revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42Jordan Boyles Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42Jordan Coleman Schedule VI drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Kathleen Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Kawaskia Fenner Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Lawanda Tyus Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Lee Minor Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Levar Anderson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Marland Reed Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Matthew Philp Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Oscar Walker False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Quincy Winkfield Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Randavious Deberry Criminal impersonation, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Ricky Morris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Robert Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Robert Todd Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Scott Tuttle Contraband in a penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Terrance Northern Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Terrius Ross DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Tyler Long Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Veronica Fuller DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42William Maxwell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/03/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest