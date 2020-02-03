Part of Highland to close for construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — Be prepared for more construction work near the interstate.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are busy working on filling pot holes, repaving roads and continuing construction across the area.

Monday through Saturday, the left and right lanes will be intermittently closed on North Highland from Vann Drive to Carriage House as crews continue to work on the bridge.

One lane was also closed Monday on Interstate 40 at mile marker 82 for pavement repairs.