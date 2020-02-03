Thunderstorms Possible on Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, January 3rd

For the second time in February (which is only 3 days old) we had highs in the 70s this afternoon! Warm weather continues in the forecast through Tuesday before a strong cold front makes its way into West Tennessee. We’re closely monitoring the risk for severe weather in the Storm Team Weather Center.

TONIGHT

Rain showers will slowly return after sunset tonight, but especially later in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to only the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Thunderstorms won’t be an issue tonight.

However, showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Some thunderstorms could be strong later in the afternoon and evening so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com