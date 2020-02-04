Mugshots : Madison County : 02/03/20 – 02/04/20 February 4, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Cynthia Johnson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Alvie Patrick Pride Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Coredero Pirtle Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Corey Fuller Evading arrest, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Daniel Gene Cox Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15David B Street Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Demario Love Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15James Sheppard Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jermaine Sparks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Jerry Mallard Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Jesten Terrell Knox Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Keston Hill Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Martavious Person Simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Michael Fesmire Failure to appear, theft of property over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Quincy Winkfield Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/04/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest