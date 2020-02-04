Mugshots : Madison County : 02/03/20 – 02/04/20

1/15 Cynthia Johnson Public intoxication

2/15 Alvie Patrick Pride Violation of community corrections

3/15 Coredero Pirtle Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

4/15 Corey Fuller Evading arrest, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Daniel Gene Cox Simple domestic assault

6/15 David B Street Violation of probation

7/15 Demario Love Violation of probation

8/15 James Sheppard Violation of probation, failure to appear



9/15 Jermaine Sparks Violation of community corrections

10/15 Jerry Mallard Violation of community corrections

11/15 Jesten Terrell Knox Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

12/15 Keston Hill Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Martavious Person Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

14/15 Michael Fesmire Failure to appear, theft of property over $1,000

15/15 Quincy Winkfield Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/04/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.