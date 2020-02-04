Spectrum announces $15,000 grant to Tennessee Boys & Girls Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — Spectrum announced a $15,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club’s Digital Connect Program.

According to a news release, the grant will benefit six locations across Tennessee, including the Union City Club and East Club in Jackson.

Fort Craig Club Teen Center in Maryville, Eastman Club in Kingsport, Sevierville Club, and George R. Johnson Teen Center in Cleveland will also be facilitated by the grant, according to the release.

Spectrum says the Digital Education Grant is a part of its $5 million effort to bring digital education to its communities across the country.

The release says Spectrum has awarded 31 grants to organizations across 13 states.