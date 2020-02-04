Speedway employees recognized for helping customer during emergency

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local heroes are recognized.

The Madison County Fire Department and Mayor Jimmy Harris recognized two workers at the Speedway gas station on Christmasville Road.

The two jumped into action when they saw one of their customers bleeding from a ruptured vein in his foot.

Seirra Voris went to call for help while Alisyia Deschaine stayed with customer Daryl Garland and applied pressure to the wound, while also coordinating with 911.

They said the events that took place were scary, but they would do it for any of their customers.

“It’s definitely, obviously, an honor,” Speedway customer service representative Sierra Voris said.

“Honestly, I would do it all over again, but hopefully we never have to, but we would do it for anybody,” lead assistant manager Alisyia Deschaine said.

The women received a Madison County Fire Department challenge coin and a certificate of recognition for their heroic actions.