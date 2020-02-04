The Foundation to accept proposals for grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation has announced plans to accept proposals from nonprofits, according to a news release.

The Foundation says nonprofits can apply for the 2020-2021 fiscal year’s Community Impact Grant.

The grant is given to nonprofits who have the intention of helping residents of Madison County, according to the release.

Priority is given to projects in healthcare, education and arts, according to the Foundation.

Foundation vice president of operations Beth Koffman says they have awarded over $63,000 over the last four years.

She adds that the grant will be increased this year with the intention of making a bigger impact on the community.

The release says 13 grants were awarded during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

More information about proposal guidelines is available on their website.