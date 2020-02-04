Two schools restrict basketball game tickets

TRENTON, Tenn.– A decision regarding a classic high school rivalry game leaves fans wondering the reasoning behind the decision.

The Trenton Special School District released information on the district’s Facebook page regarding Tuesday’s game in Trenton between Peabody and Humboldt.

According to the release, both schools decided not to sell tickets to the public at the game, but each school received an allotted number of tickets.

Even those holding TSSAA passes, Tennessee Athletic Coach Association passes, or any other type of pass will not be allowed into the game.

It did not list a reason for this decision.

We reached out to school officials from both Peabody High School and Humboldt Junior and Senior High, but no one could comment on why they’re not selling tickets to the public for the game.

Basketball fans say the two schools are rivals, and have been for years.

Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson says there will be the usual amount of police presence at this game, as is the case at any home game.

At the last game between the schools, there were issues between fans on both sides.

Officials haven’t confirmed if this is the reason for the decision.