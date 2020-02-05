Carroll Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with assault

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy is charged with domestic assault and aggravated assault.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Ethan Clark Parham is a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Parham has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parham is accused of shooting 10 times inside his Huntingdon home Sunday.

Carroll County General Sessions Judge Larry Logan recused himself from hearing the case in court on Wednesday.