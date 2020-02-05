Milan police search for robbery suspect

MILAN, Tenn. — Investigators look for answers in an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning.

“The biggest piece for us is, we’re going to need the cooperation of the community to help us out with this one,” Lt. Nick Glenn with the Milan Police Department said.

The Milan Police Department needs your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say this robbery happened after midnight, early Wednesday morning, at a convenience store on North Main Street. The suspect took an unknown amount of money.

“No one was injured, and it was during the regular business hours, and it was just a time that was a little bit of a down period for the store,” Lt. Glenn said.

The department posted surveillance video from inside the store on their Facebook page, looking for answers.

“We’re hoping that somebody may recognize the mannerisms, the coat they have on, and give us a good lead,” Lt. Glenn said.

So far, details are sparse as investigators work on the case.

“From what we’re looking at and trying to recover, we’re still trying to piece together a good identity,” Lt. Glenn said.

Investigators say only one person was shown on surveillance video during the robbery, but they’re still working to find out if anyone else was involved and if the suspect left in a vehicle or on foot.

If you have any information, call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.