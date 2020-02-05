Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/20 – 02/05/20 February 5, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Andrew Ferguson Simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Chris Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Curtis Carter Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Kristi Lynn Howell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Rickie Donaldson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Robert Adams Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Ronald Knox Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Andrea Marino Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Angel Barnes Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Sergio Milillo Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/05/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest