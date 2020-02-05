Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/20 – 02/05/20

1/10 Andrew Ferguson Simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear

2/10 Chris Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

3/10 Curtis Carter Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/10 Kristi Lynn Howell Failure to appear



5/10 Rickie Donaldson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

6/10 Robert Adams Violation of community corrections

7/10 Ronald Knox Violation of probation

8/10 Andrea Marino Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



9/10 Angel Barnes Shoplifting-theft of property

10/10 Sergio Milillo Simple domestic assault





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/05/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.