North Side’s Holt chooses Austin Peay

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today, North Side’s Haynes Holt officially decided he will be joining Austin Peay State University in the fall.

Over the course of his career for the Indians, Holt made a name for himself at the running back position, putting the ball in the end zone a total of 17 times, while averaging 12.5 yards per carry. This past season, Holt was named the Region 6 4A Back of the Year, and was a 1st team All-State selection.