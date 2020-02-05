President Donald Trump acquitted of all charges in Senate impeachment trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges in Senate impeachment trial and will remain in office.
Enough senators have cast ‘not guilty’ votes to acquit President Trump on both impeachment charges, obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
U.S. Representative David Kustoff (TN-08) released the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted with a majority to acquit President Trump.
“I commend the Senate for acquitting the President today and putting an end to this partisan endeavor. The fact is, President Trump did nothing wrong, and today’s acquittal proves just that. Now that this impeachment is behind us, I look forward to working closely with President Trump to pass real legislation that would improve our infrastructure, secure our border, and continue to boost our already thriving economy,” said Rep. David Kustoff.