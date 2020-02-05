Teacher pay raise amount questioned after Lee announcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is acknowledging that teachers may not get big pay raises, even with the Republican’s proposal to boost teacher salaries by $117 million.

Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter told lawmakers Tuesday that it was Lee’s “intent” for teachers to receive a 4 percent raise.

However, due to the state’s complicated school funding formula, teachers could see a lower compensation hike.

Last year, the Department of Education was tasked by the Legislature to study teacher pay raises under the funding formula and will be releasing that report this fall.