Tennessee flu deaths on the rise

JACKSON, Tenn. — The number of flu deaths across the state has increased.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 10 children have died from the flu this season in Tennessee, including one in West Tennessee.

Six of the deaths were reportedly in East Tennessee, with three more in Middle Tennessee.

Health officials say 45 out of our 95 counties have had at least one person confirmed with the flu in the past few weeks.

With the second wave of the flu going around, it’s time to get that flu shot if you haven’t already.