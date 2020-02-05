Thunderstorms Likeliest Until the Early Evening

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Wednesday, February 5th

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Hardin County until 11 p.m. tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are moving into the area now so this watch is not likely to including any neighboring counties or last until then. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, February 5th

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the EF-4 tornado that killed two in Huntersville in western Madison county, and destroyed much of Union University. Although the weather has been warm, it hasn’t been as warm as it was that fateful night (76°F). We have a threat for severe weather through the early evening before the cold front finally clears the area.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will be heavy with frequent lightning through 6 p.m. but there will still be pockets of heavy rain through the remainder of the evening. Scattered showers are possible through Thursday morning – especially near the Tennessee River. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s under overcast skies.

Scattered showers remain possible on Thursday with colder air pouring in throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s or lower 40s for most of the day before dropping below freezing Thursday night. We could see drizzle change to light snow in some areas Thursday night so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

