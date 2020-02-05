Two lawmakers call for Tigers, Vols to face off regularly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two lawmakers are calling for the University of Memphis Tigers and the University of Tennessee Vols to face each other regularly in football and men’s basketball.

A Senate Joint Resolution sponsored by Sen. Brian Kelsey and Rep. Antonio Parkinson aims to keep the two teams facing off on the field and court into the future, according to a release from the Senate Republican Caucus.

The release says the resolution would have the Tigers and Vols face off in Nashville annually for football and alternate home team courts for basketball.

The lawmakers say the teams would play each other regularly, starting in 2025-2026 academic year for football and the 2020-2021 academic year for basketball, according to the release.

The teams have faced each other before during a football game in 2010, as well as in basketball in December, according to the release.