Two Tomcats heading to Florida State

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — This morning, two members of the Haywood football program solidified their decision to continue their athletic careers at the Division I level.

Next season, Darion Williamson and Markeston Douglas will both be suiting up at Florida State University.

This past year, Williamson was a preseason All-State selection at wide receiver, and recorded 20 catches for over 300 yards in just 4 games. His teammate, Douglas, also dominated opponents in the passing game, finishing the year as the top tight end in Region 7 4A, along with a postseason All-State selection.