Wallace signs with Mississippi College

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning, USJ’s Tyler Wallace put the pen to paper, signing with Mississippi College.

This past season as a starting linebacker, Wallace helped the Bruins reach the Division II-A state championship game in Cookeville, concluding the year with 116 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for loss.

Wallace was also a first team All-Region and first team All-State selection.