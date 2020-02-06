Author discusses book at First Thursday program

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the first Thursday of February and that means another Lunch and Learn about books and their authors.

The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library’s First Thursday Program started Thursday at noon.

The event was held in the main library.

Attendees were able to bring a sack lunch, while desserts and coffee were also provided.

Speaker Jawara Griffin discussed his autobiography, “Homeboy.”

“It’s geared to the youth, as well as anyone who’s providing any type of services to the youth,” Griffin said. “I think it will give them some insight and enlighten them on some of the things the youth are going through.”

The event was free and open to the public.