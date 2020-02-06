Congregation B’nai Israel hosts series to bring people of different faiths together

JACKSON, Tenn.–Two communities are coming together in an effort to understand their differences.

Congregation B’nai Israel is hosting a four-part series where people of different beliefs can come together and have a conversation.

Thursday night, they discussed the Jewish and Christian perspective of why good people do bad things.

Rabbi John Kaplan says the goal is to open a dialogue in a safe and welcoming environment.

“To share with the community perspectives in a forum that allows us to be non-threatening but rather to be one that is inviting to also be understanding of one another and it’s been a great experience. I’ve loved it,” said Rabbi Kaplan.

The third installment of the series will be held Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m.