Hardin Co. residents express caution as rain continues

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — For many residents in Hardin County, last year’s flooding was unlike anything they had ever experienced before.

This year they are being extra cautious.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to homeowners by the Tennessee River.

Residents say that some of them still have not completely recovered from last year’s flooding, with some repairs left incomplete and others not even being started.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is closely monitoring the situation.

“We have been running as much water downstream as we possibly could, and then we closed the tributary reservoir dams on the east side of the valley,” Jim Hopson said.

Every resident that was spoken to said they are packing as if they will have to leave within the next few days.

Others are moving outside items, like chairs and tables, to higher ground.

Currently, the only flooding is in low-lying plains area and certain roads. However, that is expected to change.

“The area near Savannah is already at the minor flood stage, and we believe that over the next 24 to 48 hours, they will move up to around moderate flood stage area,” Hopson said.

The common theme here is caution. Everyone said they don’t expect the river to get as high as it did in 2019, but they are still making plans for the worst case scenario.

With rainfall totals set to rise over the next week, their preparation might get tested.