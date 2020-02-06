Increasing Chance for Snow Thursday Evening

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, February 6th

Snow has already been falling in Union City and in Martin this afternoon but more snow showers are expected this evening. This could be the one of the first accumulating snowfalls in West Tennessee of Winter so far! However, I don’t want you to get your hopes up just yet as to how much will end up sticking.

TONIGHT

Temperatures continue to slowly fall toward the freezing mark but most of us are still above 32°F and soil temps are in the middle 40s! That said, light rain could change to snow after 6 o’clock tonight and stick around until just after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s by sunrise. Light accumulations are expected.

It’s going to be another cold day on Friday with highs in the lower 40s but after clouds in the morning, we’ll see sunshine in the afternoon. We’ll be warmer this weekend! so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest snow totals forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com