JMCSS closes after rising number of students, staff out sick

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Any time those numbers rise to levels around 20 percent or higher, we call class out,” said Rachel Scott, leader of professional development. “Last week, it was hovering around 10 percent, and it’s continued to rise so we’re just continuing to monitor it.”

Due to the rise of illness of students and staff at schools throughout the district, Jackson-Madison County Schools will be closed Friday, February 7. Schools are anticipated to open back up on Monday.

“There are rising number of students and staff but more staff that are out and that is what causing us to call that specifically for tomorrow,” Scott said. “It is a high number. Most of the time it is fairly low and we’ve seen it rise We started monitoring it for a while because the season started much earlier this year with a lot of sickness.”

Scott says student and staff safety is the number one priority district-wide. Schools will be cleaned in hopes to stop the spread of sickness.

“There is a regular cleaning protocol every day, but when there is a rampant illness, we make sure that there is that extra level of disinfectant that happens,” Scott said. “We are just closed one day right now. Again, we monitor it really closely, so we anticipate schools being open again on Monday and taking it day-by-day just like we do inclement weather or anything else.”

Scott recommends washing your hands, and for parents to wash backpacks, uniforms, lunchboxes and other items your child takes to school.

“So that when they do come back there is less chance of it spreading,” Scott said.

Jackson-Madison County schools are not the only ones that will be closed due to illness. Chester County Schools, Trinity Christian Academy, West Carroll Special School District will be closed Friday as well.