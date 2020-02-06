Memphis man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer truck

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed Wednesday night in Henry County after being hit by a tractor-trailer truck on Highway 79 South.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Peter Wisocky was standing in the middle of Highway 79 South, in a curve near Pioneer Road, when he was hit by an oncoming truck.

According to a crash report, the driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m., according to the THP.