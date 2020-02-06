Woman killed after being hit by car on Interstate 40

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a car on Interstate 40 in Haywood County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Jennifer Sanders, of Batesville, Mississippi, was crossing Interstate 40 around exit 56 eastbound around 7 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a vehicle.

According to a crash report, Sanders was hit by a Subaru SUV as she crossed the interstate and was killed.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.