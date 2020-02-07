4-H holds annual chili fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.–On a cold night, chili always hits the spot.

The Madison County 4-H Club hosted their chili fundraiser, Friday night.

Customers were able to get a chili dinner for only 5 dollars, which included a 16 ounce cup of chili, crackers and water.

“It feels good to be helping serve the community and helping out a local organization that spans far beyond just our city and to just help the community while doing this. It just feels good,” said Samuel Latham, a youth volunteers.

The club hosted the fundraiser in hopes of raising money for the 4-H Summer Camp and to pay workers who help out with them.