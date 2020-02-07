Body found near Gibson Co. cemetery identified

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed a body found Wednesday morning on Hope Hill Cemetery Road has been identified as 48-year-old William Arnold.

In a news release, Thomas said Arnold is originally from Wildersville, but had been living between Carroll and Gibson counties at the time of his death.

The release says Arnold’s body was found in a deep ditch on Hope Hill Cemetery Road by a Gibson County Highway Department employee who was inspecting culverts.

Arnold is believed to have died after overdosing on methamphetamine, according to a release.

The release says there were no signs of trauma.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and investigators are still attempting to put together a timeline leading to Arnold being found on Hope Hill Cemetery Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.