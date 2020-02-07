Homeowner shoots man attempting to enter Milan home

MILAN, Tenn. — A man is dead after investigators say he allegedly tried to enter a Milan home Thursday night.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that deputies responded to a home on Oak Grove Road around 6 p.m. Thursday after a report of a shooting.

The release says investigators found a 43-year-old man, who has not been identified, in the carport of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

The release says the man was taken to the Milan Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke with the homeowners, who indicated the man was attempting to enter the home, but the homeowners did not know the man, the release says.

The release says the homeowner shot the man following a short confrontation.

Investigators say the homeowner did have the legal right to be armed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.