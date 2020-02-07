Infant carrier recall

You may want to check your carriers for this recall.

Infantino is recalling its 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front-2-back, and Up Close newborn infant carriers.

The buckles on the carriers can reportedly break, posing a fall hazard.

All three were sold at Target and other stores nationwide, as well as online through Amazon.

If you have one of these infant carriers, stop using it and contact Infantino for a free replacement.

You can contact Infantino at (800) 840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.