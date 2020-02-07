Lounge chair recall

Rooms-To-Go has announced a recall for its Patmos Chaise lounge chairs.

The paint used on the chair’s metal frame reportedly contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

The chairs were sold online through the Rooms-To-Go website.

If you have one of these chairs, contact the company for a replacement.

Contact Rooms-To-Go toll-free at (855) 688-0919, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, or online at www.roomstogo.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.